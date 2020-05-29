Crews respond to fire at church in southeast Fresno, second in one day

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Grace United Methodist Church, Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Crews responded to a fire at a church in southeast Fresno on Thursday night, the second one that day.

Officers were dispatched to Grace United Methodist Church in the area of 4th and Balch Street for reports of a burglary in progress.

Map of Grace United Methodist Church, Fresno

Officers say they located a small fire burning inside the church instead. The fire was quickly put out by the Fresno Fire Department

RELATED: Fresno church says COVID-19 pandemic has opened the door to more burglaries

Following the small fire Thursday morning, authorities were not able to locate a suspect, However, authorities say they were able to arrest 19-year-old Evan Regalado during Thursday night’s fire.

Officials with the church say for the last three-to-four months someone has been repeatedly breaking into the church.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know