Crews battle multiple fires in central Fresno overnight

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno fire crews say they battled three fires in the same area in central Fresno since midnight.

The latest fire near Fresno Street and Pontiac Way started around 5:30 a.m. Crews say flames were on the outside of the building.

Fire crews say there were two other fires in the same area. One at Clinton near the VA hospital and another on Clinton near the freeway overpass. The battalion chief tells us the three fires are similar and they are investigating the cause of the fires.