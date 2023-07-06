HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect allegedly shot himself after driving into a jewelry store in Downtown Hanford on Thursday, according to the Hanford Police Department.

Just after 2:00 p.m., police say they responded to a call regarding a pickup truck driving into Candice & Co jewelry store at 117 W 7th Street, between Douty St and Irwin Court.

Upon arrival, officers state they found the suspect deceased behind the wheel. They say it was allegedly a former employee.

Investigators believe the man crashed into the building, shot several rounds, and then took his life. There were only four people in the business, but none of them presented major injuries.

The Hanford Police Department is expected to maintain a large police presence in the area during the course of the investigation.

Officials stress that there was no threat to the public. This is an ongoing investigation.