Couple try burglarizing vehicle, later caught with K9’s help: Visalia PD

(Left to Right) Amanda Morris, 33, and Gregory Moore, 33 (Courtesy of Visalia Police)

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A couple tried to burglarize a vehicle in Visalia early Friday morning and were later found by authorities with the help of a K9, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Officers received a report of a vehicle burglary that occurred around 4 a.m. near the 4100 block of E. Vista Avenue, Sgt. Celestina Sanchez said. A civilian reported that he located a male suspect in his vehicle.

The victim confronted him and the suspect fled in a waiting vehicle.

Sanchez said the victim then followed the vehicle to the area of Road 144 and Avenue 320 where he reported that a man and woman fled on foot.

Officers and deputies from the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office responded to that area and began searching the surrounding orchards.

Both of the suspects were found hiding about half a mile away.

The first suspect, identified as Amanda Morris, 33, was caught by a police K9 unit, while the second suspect, identified as Greg Moore, 33, was found eight minutes later and surrendered to the K9 unit, Sanchez said.

An investigation found that the suspect vehicle was an unreported stolen vehicle from Visalia, Police said. Officers found narcotics ready to sell in Morris’ possession.

Sanchez said Moore was booked on charges of burglary, auto theft, possession of burglary tools, resisting arrest, and an outstanding warrant.

Morris was booked on charges of burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession and transport of narcotics for sale, and resisting arrest, she added.

Both suspects were booked into the Tulare County Jail.

