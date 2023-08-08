FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were arrested after a 66-year-old woman died in a crash in northwest Fresno and a person was shot, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say on Monday, July 31, at 6:44 p.m., officers responded to a report of a victim of a shooting in the parking lot of the Walmart store at 4080 West Shaw Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a 24-year-old man inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Officers say they also responded to a report of a traffic collision in the 4100 block of North Brawley Avenue involving a sedan and a small SUV. When officers arrived, they found the sedan to be occupied by five adults. The driver, identified as 66-year-old Mary Lou Flores did not survive the accident and was pronounced dead.

Photo of 66-year-old Mary Lou Flores provided by the Fresno Police Department.

Officers say they discovered the occupants of the SUV had run from the scene of the crash before officers arrived. Detectives say Flores and the 24-year-old shooting victim knew each other.

Investigators say they both were at a nearby location where they were involved in a disturbance. Both Flores and the shooting victim left the disturbance in their separate cars but were chased by two people in a Toyota SUV.

Officials say During the chase, the driver of the SUV fired multiple shots, one of which struck the 24-year-old man. The occupants in the SUV continued to chase the vehicle driven by Flores. During the chase, Flores collided with a guard rail and the SUV.

4100 block of North Brawley Avenue.

After the accident, both occupants of the SUV fled. From their ongoing investigation, detectives say they identified the driver of the SUV as 20-year-old Johnny Tapia.

Tapia’s girlfriend, 25-year-old Nicole Williams was identified as the passenger, according to police.

20-year-old Johnny Tapia (left) and 25-year-old Nicole Williams (right)



On Monday, Tapia was arrested on suspicion of homicide, multiple counts of attempted homicide, and assault with a deadly weapon, according to police.

Police say that based on Williams’ actions during this incident, she was also arrested on suspicion of multiple counts of assault with a deadly weapon and accessory.

Both Tapia and Williams were already in custody for an unrelated felony robbery charge, police say.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.