Couple arrested for vandalizing Christmas Tree Lane, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A couple who allegedly stole extension cords from residents at Christmas Tree Lane were arrested by Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies.

Deputies said they were called Thursday around 4:00 p.m. about suspicious activity in the area of Van Ness Boulevard and Gettysburg Avenue.

The deputy found 61-year-old Jeffry Haugh and 45-year-old Mary Brindle using a motorcycle to pull a cart that was full of extension cords.

Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies say they found stolen extension cords on Thursday

Deputies said the two suspects were cutting and pulling the cords down from trees in an effort to strip away the copper wiring from inside the cords and recycle the material for cash.

The cords had been left in place from the holiday season for homeowners participating in Christmas Tree Lane could use them to plug in their decorations. Organizers of Christmas Tree Lane have been notified and the damage is being assessed.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 600-3111.

