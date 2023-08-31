HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A couple was arrested on suspicion of child abuse after their 11-month-old allegedly tested positive for methamphetamine, says the Kings County Sheriff’s Office Thursday.

Deputies say they were dispatched to the Adventist Medical Center in Hanford on Tuesday around midnight to investigate a child abuse that occurred in the 15000 block of Excelsior Avenue.

Upon arrival, sheriff’s officials say they met the mother, Myra Alvarez, who was holding her 11-month-old infant. The infant appeared to be in discomfort and was crying profusely, swinging his arms around and kicking his feet.

According to deputies, the hospital staff said the infant had been brought to the hospital because Myra believed the child may have ingested Ajax. After a series of tests conducted by the hospital, the child tested positive for methamphetamine. The emergency room doctors recommended the infant be transferred to Valley Children’s Hospital for further medical care.

Sheriff’s officials say they were notified while the infant was transported to the Valley Children’s Hospital. Deputies responded to the Valley Children’s Hospital to continue the investigation.

As the investigation unfolded, investigators say they discovered Myra and her husband, Joel Nunez, who is the infant’s father, are avid users of methamphetamine. Detectives searched Joel’s vehicle and located 3.9 grams of methamphetamine.

During a search of the couple’s residence, detectives state they searched a room filled with children’s toys and they located a plastic baggie containing 2.9 grams of methamphetamine and a glass pipe used for smoking illegal drugs on the floor.

An evaluation was done, and deputies determined Myra and Joel appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance.

Deputies say the Kings County Child Protective Services were called in and they took custody of the infant and a four-year-old living in the home. The infant is still at Valley Children’s for observation but is expected to recover.

According to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office, Myra and Joel were booked into the Kings County Jail on suspicion of child abuse and being under the influence of a controlled substance. Joel was also booked on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and possession of an ingestion device.