Correctional officer attacked by Tulare County death row inmate at San Quentin State Prison

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A correctional officer at San Quentin State Prison was attacked Thursday by a death row inmate from Tulare County, officials said.

While picking up food trays, investigators say the officer was attacked by death row inmate Todd Givens.

Givens, 51, was convicted and sentenced to death in 2004 for the murders of two people, a 30-year-old and 32-year-old — Barry and Patreace Holstone — in Tulare County. Givens shot and stabbed the victims after luring them to his home in 2001. Givens’ wife Lacey helped him stuff the bodies into the trunk of Patreace Holstone’s car — then drove to an orchard and burned the bodies.

Officials say Givens used an inmate-made weapon that consisted of “two razor blades and a sharpened, broken piece of nail clippers” to attempt to slash the neck of the officer, however, the officer grabbed the weapon.

Givens pulled the makeshift weapon back slashing the officer’s hand and requiring five stitches according to the official report.

