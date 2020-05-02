Correctional officer arrested after sexual relationship with inmate, sheriff’s office says

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A former correctional officer at Fresno County Jail was arrested Friday following a tip that an inmate was involved in a sexual relationship with her.

26-year-old Tina Gonzalez of Lemoore faces charges of sexual activity with an inmate, possession of alcohol in a jail, and possession of a cell phone with the intent to deliver to an inmate.

The sheriff’s office says staff members received a tip in Dec. 2019 that said a male inmate had a cellphone and was involved in a sexual relationship with Gonzalez. A subsequent search found the cellphone and investigators were able to find more evidence to support the allegation.

According to Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, Gonzalez began working as a correctional officer in Sept. 2016 and resigned following an interview with detectives in Dec. 2019.

Fresno County District Attorney’s Office has filed charges against Gonzalez.

