Correctional officer and retired correctional sergeant charged with child molestation

TULARE, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A former youth pastor and current California correctional officer, as well as a retired Corrections sergeant, have both been arrested on child molestation charges, according to Tulare Police Department.

The crimes are reported to have taken place in the mid to late 1990s. Officers say 48-year-old Steven Arey and 56-year-old Kevin Sandoval were both associated with Valley Bible Church in Visalia.

Detectives say the investigation began when an adult victim reported having been molested on multiple occasions while either 8 or 9 years old. That launched an investigation that established that there were other victims from the same suspect.

Both Arey and Sandoval were arrested and booked into Tulare County Jail on multiple counts of child molestation. Tulare County District Attorney’s Office has filed five counts of child molestation on Sandoval and 15 counts on Arey.

YourCentralValley.com has reached out to both the California Department of Corrections and Valley Bible Church for a statement but has not yet received a response.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Tulare Police Detective Matt Muller at (559) 685-2300, extension 2157.

