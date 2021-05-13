Coroner identifies woman killed after pursuit and crash in downtown Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno County Coroner has identified the woman who was killed after police say a wanted gang member involved in an earlier pursuit crashed into her vehicle in Downtown Fresno on Wednesday.

The victim was identified by the coroner as Hannah Pimentel, 19, of Clovis.

The incident began around 3:00 p.m. in the area of Calaveras and N Street when a CHP officer with MAGEC (the Multi-Agency Gang Enforcement Consortium) tried to stop a man who was wanted for a suspected weapons violation charges in the Chinatown area.