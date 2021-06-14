Coroner identifies pedestrian hit and killed in Clovis

CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Coroner has identified the pedestrian hit and killed Saturday night in Clovis.

The person was identified as Ruben Robles Jr., 32, of Clovis.

The Clovis Police Department says Robles was killed after being struck by a vehicle.

At approximately 10:49 p.m. officers were dispatched to Clovis Avenue north of Shaw Avenue for a reported traffic collision.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a Robles was struck and killed by a vehicle traveling northbound on Clovis Avenue near San Jose.

Officers say the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and is being cooperative with the investigation at this time.

Investigators add that there are currently no immediate signs of intoxication or impairment of the driver.