Coroner identifies man shot and killed in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno County Coroner has released the name of the man shot and killed in northwest Fresno.

Fresno police say the shooting happened around 2 p.m. Monday at the Milburn overlook, in the area of Milburn and Alluvial avenues.

The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Brandyn Harris of Fresno according to the coroner.

 Anyone with information can call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

