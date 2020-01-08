Coroner identifies man killed while riding his bike early Wednesday morning

FRESNO, California – (KSEE/KGPE) The Fresno County Coroner has identified the man killed while riding his bike early Wednesday morning at Fresno and Bullard as Jesus Echeverria, 39, of Fresno.

Police say they responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian crash. When officers arrived they say they found a bicyclist hit by a car driven by 47-year-old Deshawn Mayo.

Police say Mayo left the scene of the crash. Police arrested him a couple of blocks away. He now faces felony DUI and vehicular manslaughter charges.

The Echeverria was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he later died.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.