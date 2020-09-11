Corcoran Prison inmate’s death investigated as a homicide

CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Officials on Friday said they are investigating the death of a Corcoran State Prison inmate as a homicide.

Officers responded to the prison’s Security Housing Unit on Thursday at 8:13 p.m. while Daniel Santos, 29, was seen battering Adrian Rodriguez Jr., 44, in their cell, the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a press release. Pepper spray was used to stop Santos’ attack.

Medical aid was given to Rodriguez but he was later pronounced dead.

The CDCR said the Kings County Coroner will determine Rodriguez’s cause of death.

Rodriguez was admitted to the state prison system from Riverside County in July 2007 to serve a three-year sentence for “evading or attempting to evade a peace officer while driving recklessly.”

While at Corcoran, he was sentenced in Kings County in December 2009 for a nine-year sentence for “assault by a prisoner with a deadly weapon or force likely to produce great bodily injury,” an in-prison offense, the CDCR said. He was also sentenced in Del Norte County in September 2013 to serve a two-year sentence for “possession/manufacture of a deadly weapon by a prisoner,” an in-person offense.

Santos, the suspect in the case, was admitted to the state prison system from Imperial County in January 2018 to serve a seven-year sentence for “discharging a firearm from an inhabited dwelling/vehicle/aircraft.”

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.