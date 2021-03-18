Corcoran Police arrest 29-year-old man for the death of a woman, police say

CORCORAN, California (KGPE/KSEE) — Corcoran Police said they arrested a 29-year-old man after authorities responded to a call of a woman who fell and later died. 

Police said they were dispatched to a home in the 1000 block of Norboe Avenue for a female fall victim who was identified by police as 50-year-old Rosie Gomez.

Gomez was suffering from severe injuries to her head, which police said appeared to be caused by blunt force trauma. Gomez was transported to the hospital where she died.

Police said 29-year-old Jimmie Palmer was contacted at the scene. Palmer was identified as the suspect in this homicide and was arrested.

Detectives said Palmer and Gomez had been hanging out in a shed where the homicide occurred and an argument ensued between the two. During the argument, Palmer became angry and violently assaulted Gomez.

Palmer was arrested for homicide and booked into the Kings County Jail, where he is being held on $5,025,000 bail.

