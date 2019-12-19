Corcoran man used hidden camera to take nude photos of underage relatives: Police

CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A 37-year-old Corcoran man was arrested Wednesday after hiding a camera in a residence and took nude photos of his underage family members, according to the Corcoran Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 600 block of North Avenue at 11:23 a.m.

A woman told officers that a man, identified as Gabriel Herrera, was in possession of nude photos of his underage family members on his phone, Deputy Chief Gary Cramer said.

An investigation found that Herrera hid a recording device in the residence and secretly captured photos and/or videos of others, police said.

Cramer said the captured images included victims in the nude or semi-nude state of dress — the victims were as young as 14 years old.

Herrera was arrested at the residence and transported to the Police Department.

Officers received a search warrant on Herrera’s trailer and officers seized several more phones and digital media storage devices that investigators will analyze, Cramer said.

Herrera was booked into the Kings County Jail on charges of possessing child pornography and the invasion of privacy. His bail was set as $75,000.

