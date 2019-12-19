Breaking News
Suspect sought in central Fresno bank robbery, police say

Corcoran man used hidden camera to take nude photos of underage relatives: Police

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A 37-year-old Corcoran man was arrested Wednesday after hiding a camera in a residence and took nude photos of his underage family members, according to the Corcoran Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 600 block of North Avenue at 11:23 a.m.

A woman told officers that a man, identified as Gabriel Herrera, was in possession of nude photos of his underage family members on his phone, Deputy Chief Gary Cramer said.

An investigation found that Herrera hid a recording device in the residence and secretly captured photos and/or videos of others, police said.

Cramer said the captured images included victims in the nude or semi-nude state of dress — the victims were as young as 14 years old.

Herrera was arrested at the residence and transported to the Police Department.

Officers received a search warrant on Herrera’s trailer and officers seized several more phones and digital media storage devices that investigators will analyze, Cramer said.

Herrera was booked into the Kings County Jail on charges of possessing child pornography and the invasion of privacy. His bail was set as $75,000.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.