Corcoran man arrested for texting minor for sex: Police

CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Corcoran man was arrested Monday for texting a minor with the intention of trying to have sex with them, according to the Corcoran Police Department.

Officers were told at 9:10 a.m. that the suspect, identified as Timothy Hernandez, 20, was harassing a minor, Deputy Chief Gary Cramer said. The victim’s mother reported Hernandez was texting the minor, a 14-year-old, and requesting the minor to have sex with him.

Officers looked through the minor’s phone and found several text messages where Hernandez was soliciting the minor to have a sexual relationship with him, police said.

Cramer said Hernandez acknowledged to the minor that he was an adult and they were a minor.

Hernandez was arrested and booked into the Kings County Jail on the charge of contacting or communicating with a minor to commit a sexual offense.

His bail was set at $75,000 and the county probation department placed a probation violation hold on him.

