Corcoran man arrested for stabbing woman in the head, authorities say

CORCORAN, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A Corcoran man was arrested for stabbing a woman in the head and holding hostage a family member inside a home on Friday morning.

Officers say, Joseph Morales, 43, refused to come to the door when officers arrived at a home located at the 1900 block of Josephine Avenue.

A woman was heard screaming inside the home and was stabbed by Morales when she attempted to open the door for law enforcement, authorities say.

Officers say the woman told them there was another family member inside the home being held hostage by Morales.

Police say they were able to help the other family member escape through a rear window.

Morales eventually surrendered to officers after hours of the standoff, police say.

He was arrested and booked into the Kings County Jail with a bail set at $675,000.

The victims were treated at the scene by medical personnel.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.