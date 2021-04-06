Corcoran man arrested after standoff with SWAT team

CORCORAN, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A man arrested Monday by the Central Valley Regional SWAT team in Corcoran Monday night.

Corcoran police say around 7:00 p.m. on Monday officers found Alejandro Barboza, 37 of Corcoran, in the front yard of a house in the 1400 block of Whitley Avenue. Police say he had two active warrants for charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and vandalism out of Kings County. One of those warrants was a felony no-bail warrant.

Officers say they tried to arrest Alejandro but he fled into a house and began barricading himself inside. When the SWAT team arrived, they surrounded the house. Investigators say Barboza came out and was arrested.

Barboza was transported and booked into the Kings County Jail for those warrants and for a charge of obstructing, delaying, and interfering with a police officer. He is being held with no bail, according to police.