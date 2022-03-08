CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Corcoran correctional officer was arrested for the death of his girlfriend after reporting she had shot herself, according to Corcoran police officers.

Police said on Sunday around 7:00 a.m. officers responded to a call from a man, later identified as Luis Antonio Pulido-Esparza, who said his girlfriend had shot herself and was not breathing.

Officers arrived on the scene and said they found a 32-year-old woman dead with a gunshot wound. Investigators said there were three children in the home at the time of the incident.

The victim has since been identified as 32-year-old Marilu Olmedo.

Investigators interviewed Pulido-Esparza who said he and Olmedo had an argument the prior night and he woke up to the sound of gunfire, according to police.

After detectives from the Corcoran Police Department gathered evidence from the home and conducted interviews, Pulido-Esparza was arrested and booked into the Kings County Jail for charges related to the death of his girlfriend, police said.

Police said Pulido-Esparza is a Correctional Officer for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, currently working at the Substance Abuse Treatment Facility in Corcoran.