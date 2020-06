Convicted murderer Kori Muhammad gets life in prison

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Kori Muhammad, the man convicted of killing four men in 2017, was sentenced Friday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Muhammad was found guilty on April 22 on three counts of second-degree murder for the deaths of Carl Williams, Zackary Randalls, and Mark Gassett. He was also found guilty on one count of first-degree murder for the death of David Jackson.

He was also found guilty of four counts of second-degree attempted murder, shooting at an occupied vehicle, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Muhammad shot and killed three men in Downtown Fresno on the morning of April 18, 2017; Muhammad said he’d targeted them because they were white men.

The shooting spree ended after less than a minute with 16 shots fired and three men dead.

The victims were identified as Zackary David Randalls, 34, of Clovis, who worked for PG&E and was shot while sitting in a PG&E vehicle; Mark James Gassett, 37, of Fresno, who was shot in front of his home; and David Martin Jackson, 58, of Fresno, who was waiting for a bus and was chased down on foot and shot in front of Catholic Charities.

At the time of those murders, Muhammad was already wanted by police for the shooting death of another man several days earlier at a Motel 6 in central Fresno.

The unarmed security guard who was shot and killed was later identified as 25-year-old Carl Williams.

Williams’ coworkers say he was a respected leader who liked to laugh and was always smiling.

The shooting was caught on surveillance camera, and police were able to ID Muhammad as the shooter.

Former Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer said Muhammad was watching local news using the WiFi at the Starbucks in the Tower District when he saw himself pictured as a suspect in the homicide.

Dyer said in 2017 that’s when Muhammad decided to go on his shooting spree.

