Convicted killer and gang member wanted for Tulare shooting death, police say

Photo of 31-year-old Julio Cesar Madrigal (left) and 40-year-old Jose Barraza (right) provided by Tulare Police Department

TULARE, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare Police Department has identified two gang members, including a convicted murderer, who officers say shot and killed a man last week.

Just after 8:00 pm on Saturday officers were called out to Tulare Adventist Hospital after 23-year-old Johnathan Ramirez was brought in with a gunshot wound.

Ramirez was placed on life-support before he passed away from his injuries the following Tuesday.

While investigating, officers figured out that Ramirez had been shot by two men as he was sitting in a car near F Street and Cedar Avenue.

Tulare Police identified the suspects in Ramirez’s murder as 31-year-old Julio Cesar Madrigal and 40-year-old Jose Barraza.

Madrigal is reported to be an active gang member who was released from prison last October after serving time for a murder conviction.

Police say it is believed that both men know they are wanted for the murder and are currently on the run. The department warns both men should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on this shooting, you are asked to call Tulare Police Detective Matt Muller at (559) 685-2300 ext. 2157.