TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In Tulare County, a man who is facing a life sentence for the beating and torture of his child’s mother is still on the run.

Officials are looking for Felimon Salas who escaped to Mexico once before and then is presumed to have escaped after posting bail.

Salas is going to be convicted of torture, assault with a deadly weapon and several domestic violence charges the next time he appears in court. That is if he is ever found or caught.

In Strathmore just north of Porterville, officials with the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office say Felimon Salas violently beat the mother of his child with his fists, kitchen items, and beer bottles, back in early 2021.

On Jan. 20, officials believe he dropped off the victim at a family member’s house and then ran away to Mexico to avoid getting arrested.

About a month later, officials got a tip Salas had gone back to Tulare County, where he was arrested.

He was held on $500,000 dollar bail, but that number didn’t hold up.

According to court documents, on March 29, 2022, his bail was reduced by 90 percent. From $500,000 dollars down to $50,000.

“I would say that is very unusual, I cannot remember hearing that kind of a bail reduction during the time I’ve been practicing criminal defense,” said Mark King, a criminal defense attorney in Fresno County.

This, even though Salas already had a known flight risk since he had left for Mexico before being arrested in 2021.

“He had been responsible in showing up, but then he may have felt the trial was not going his way and decided to disappear,” he said.

According to court records, Salas was last seen in court on day four of the jury trial on Sept. 21 of this year.

Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward said in a statement “After being a fugitive from justice for a year, it is mind-boggling that this defendant was afforded such a significant bail reduction.”

On Monday, when Salas was going to be sentenced to life in prison, he failed to appear in court.

Despite his absence, Salas was convicted of torture, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and five counts of domestic violence.

Authorities right now, are still looking for sales.

“Now, no one knows where he is and he may never be found,” added King.

We reached out to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office for the latest on this case and efforts to bring Salas to justice. They were not available for comment. Of course, if you know where Salas may be, you are asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.