Convicted felon found with meth stuffed in his belly button in Kings County, deputies say

Roy Gomez is accused of possessing a firearm and illegal drugs while out of jail on probation, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.

KINGS COUNTY, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – Several grams of meth were found inside of a convicted felon’s belly button after he was arrested for having a loaded firearm, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.

At 9 a.m. on Wednesday, a deputy pulled over a truck near Kent and 11th for a vehicle code violation.

The Sheriff’s Office says the deputy identified the driver of the truck as Roy Gomez, a convicted felon who was on probation out of Tulare County.

Before the deputy could search the truck, the Sheriff’s Office says Gomez admitted that he had a loaded .38 caliber revolver in the storage area of the driver’s side door.

During a search, the deputy reportedly found a smoking device that is used for meth inside of the truck.

Gomez was arrested and taken to the Kings County Jail, where deputies say it was determined that he was most likely under the influence of meth.

As Gomez was searched by jail staff, the Sheriff’s Office says 4.4 grams of meth was found tucked away inside of his belly button.

Gomez was booked into jail on charges related to being a convicted felon with a firearm and possessing a gun while under the influence of a controlled substance. His bail was set at $45,000.00.