FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A traffic stop has put a convicted felon back in jail, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officers say they conducted a traffic stop in the area of First Street and Belmont Avenue for a vehicle code violation.

The driver stopped in front of a residence, exited the vehicle, and walked behind a gate of the location.

Additional officers arrived and say the driver eventually exited the property and was safely taken into custody.

Officers observed shotgun ammunition in plain view in the vehicle and during a search, located a concealed firearm inside the vehicle.

The driver was found to be a convicted felon and had an active no-bail warrant for carrying a loaded firearm in a public place.

Officers say the driver was booked into the Fresno County Jail for numerous weapons-related offenses and his outstanding warrant. He was also cited for a vehicle code violation.