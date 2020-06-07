Convicted felon arrested in Visalia for carrying a firearm, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A convicted felon was arrested in Visalia Sunday morning after police say he was carrying around a firearm.

Officers with the Visalia Police Department say they responded to a 911 call from a store employee at 7- Eleven located in the area of 4445 W. Noble at around 3:45 a.m. for a man acting suspiciously.

The employee told authorities that a man wearing a black mask entered the store acting suspiciously and was possibly in possession of a gun.

Before officers arrived at the store, the store employee told officers the man left in a black Jeep.

Visalia CHP was in the area and observed a black Jeep with a man in the parking lot at Motel 6 in the area of 4645 W. Noble Avenue.

Authorities were able to contact the man and identified him as 31-year-old, Eric Hoisington.

Photo from Visalia Police Department

During a search of Hoisington’s vehicle, a loaded handgun was located and it was later found that Hoisington was convicted felon and prohibited from possessing the firearm, according to authorities.

Hoisington was arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm in a public place, possession of a high capacity magazine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.