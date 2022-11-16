VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 61-year-old man was arrested Thursday after allegedly attacking a man with a concrete slab in October, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Police say, on Oct. 17 at around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the 2900 block of N. Dinuba Blvd. regarding a call for medical aid.

Officers say they arrived to find a victim who had been attacked with a concrete slab. The victim sustained severe injuries to the head and was transported to a local hospital and later made a full recovery.

Investigators say along with the assistance of the Homeless Outreach Proactive Enforcement Team identified James Garrett as the suspect.

Police say Garrett was arrested Wednesday at around 6:30 a.m. and was booked at the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility.