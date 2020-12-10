College instructor pinned down and threatened with gun by former student of the college, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno Police Department responded to a call of a man holding a female victim down while armed with a gun in the backyard of a house Thursday morning.

Police responded to the call around 8:30 a.m. near Dakota and Millbrook avenues.

When officers arrived members of the community that included active and former law enforcement officers were helping to detain the suspect who was laying on the victim and armed with a gun, Police said.

When officers arrived the suspect surrendered immediately.

Investigators say the victim is an instructor at an area community college and that the suspect was formerly a student at the same college.

Police say the victim had minor injuries.