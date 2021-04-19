Coalinga State Hospital employee accused of sexually abusing child, police say

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says Baltazar Villarreal, Jr. is accused of performing lewd acts against a child.

COALINGA, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Coalinga State Hospital employee accused of sexually abusing a child was arrested last week in Fresno County, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday that Baltazar Villarreal, Jr. was arrested by the Sanger Police Department on Wednesday, April 14 for lewd acts with a minor.

Villarreal was booked into the Fresno County jail following his arrest.

The California Department of State Hospitals has verified that Villarreal does work at the Coalinga State Hospital did not specified his job title.

No other information on Villarreal’s arrest has been released by authorities at this time.

