Coalinga Police seek public’s help locating attempted homicide suspect

COALINGA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Coalinga Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man suspected of stabbing a woman in the back of her head several times early Sunday morning.

Officers were sent to the area of 500 E. Valley St. around 1 a.m. to check on a woman who had possibly been assaulted, said Chief Darren Blevins. A woman was found standing outside her home with her grandmother and uncle crying.

An ambulance was called after the victim complained of being in pain and was bleeding from the back of her head.

It appeared the victim and the father of her child, identified as Rafael Vargas, 20, of Coalinga, were involved in an argument when he grabbed a steak knife and stabbed the back of her head several times, Blevins said. During the attack, Vargas used enough force that the knife tip had broken off and separated from the handle.

Vargas was seen running away and remains on the loose.

Police reported that the suspect is a known gang member and is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information or know the whereabouts of Vargas is urged to call 911 or Coalinga Police at 559-935-1525 option number one for dispatch or number two for the tip line.