Coalinga Police investigate gang-related shooting

COALINGA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Coalinga Police on Thursday are investigating a gang-related shooting between two vehicles driving on the east side of town.

Officers responded to the area near the Pleasant Valley cemetery along Phelps Avenue around 10:30 a.m. for a report of gunfire exchanged between two vehicles, said Commander Sean Young. Further information narrowed the shooting location to the intersection of Phelps Avenue and Gregory Way.

Arriving officers found that a white Jeep Gladiator pulled up behind a black Dodge Challenger at the stop sign.

As the Challenger turned onto Phelps, someone inside the Gladiator fired several rounds at the Challenger, Young said. The suspects then turned right onto Phelps and headed toward the cemetery.

Witnesses told Police that the Challenger then turned around and began chasing the Gladiator east on Phelps.

The victims’ vehicle was later found with a flat tire in the area of 400 Janay Court, Young said. The victim had left the area. The vehicle was towed away for evidence as several possible bullet holes were found.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information can reach Coalinga Police at 559-935-1525. Police said the public can remain anonymous if they would like.

