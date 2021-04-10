Coalinga Police arrest attempted homicide suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities arrested a man who was on the run after stabbing his girlfriend in the back of her head several times back in January, according to the Coalinga Police Department.

Police say the victim and the suspect Rafael Vargas, 20, were involved in an argument when he grabbed a steak knife and stabbed the back of her head several times. During the attack, the tip of the knife broke off and the knife blade separated from the handle.

After the attack, Vargas fled the scene and had been on the run since.

Officers continued investigating the crime and followed up on leads as they received them.

On April 8, officers from the Coalinga Police Department received information that Vargas was possibly at a location located in 16000 block of Jersey Avenue in the City of Lemoore.

Officers responded to the location and began a surveillance operation and after a few hours, they were able to confirm Vargas was inside the home.

The owner of the home, Ralph Martinez, was on felony probation out of Kings County for domestic violence with search and seizure terms. With this information, officers approached the front door and made contact with a female occupant.

Officers informed the person at the door that they were there to conduct a probation search and they had an arrest warrant for Rafael Vargas.

Officers searched the home and located Vargas hiding inside a dryer. He was taken into custody and was taken to the Coalinga Police Department on his outstanding warrant.

During the search, ammunition was found and was collected for evidence.