COALINGA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession and distribution of child phonography on Wednesday, according to officials from the Coalinga Police Department.

Officers say on Wednesday, at about 9:00 a.m., Coalinga Police served a search warrant in the 200 block of East Cherry Lane within the City of Coalinga.

The search warrant was served on 38-year-old Coalinga resident Felipe Calzada who was arrested for allegedly possessing and distributing child pornography. His arrest was made following assistance from the Coalinga State Hospital.

Officers say they seized several electronic devices which will be submitted to retrieve electronic and digital evidence involving Calzada possessing and/or distributing child pornography.

Calzada was later booked into the Fresno County Jail on suspicion of possessing and distributing child pornography.