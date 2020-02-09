Coalinga man is re-arrested for criminal threats and witness intimidation, police say

COALINGA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Coalinga man is re-arrested for witness intimidation and criminal threats on Thursday, according to Coalinga Police Department.

Police say the suspect was identified as Oscar Remy Garcia.

Coalinga Police Department says they began receiving complaints from witnesses that Garcia was attempting to convince witnesses from cooperating with police on an investigation after Garcia had been arrested for burglary in late January.

Authorities say Garcia prevented an employee from calling for help and fled the scene after a brief struggle, stealing an employee’s wallet.

Garcia also made a telephone threat to shoot out the windows of the witness’s home using a BB gun. Garcia was able to carry out his threat before being arrested. No injuries were reported in the shooting with the BB gun, according to authorities.

Police say they were able to locate and arrest Garcia during an early morning traffic enforcement stop.

Garcia was booked into the Fresno County Main Jail on charges of battery, dissuading a witness, stalking, petty theft, discharge of a firearm, possession of drugs, robbery and for making criminal threats.

Garcia’s bail has been set at $171,500.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Coalinga Police Department’s Public Safety Dispatch Center at (559) 935-1525.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.