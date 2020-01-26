Coalinga man arrested for stealing lottery tickets, police says

COALINGA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Coalinga man is arrested on Saturday for stealing lottery tickets at a convenience store.

Coalinga Police Officers say they responded to a local business in the 600 blocks of East Polk Street on Saturday, Jan. 11 after store staff found that the business had been burglarized during the night

Police says store surveillance video captured two males entering the store through the front doors.

One suspect attempted to tamper with the alarm system while a second suspect jumped the counter and began gathering trays of California Lottery Tickets, according to authorities.

The suspects fled the scene after the alarm activated, taking the lottery tickets with them.

Officers say they identified the main suspect as being 24-year-old, Oscar Garcia.

Police say Garcia is cooperating with police and additional arrests are pending.

Authorities say they are working with the California Lottery Commission to identify other suspects that were involved in this case and cashed stolen lottery tickets.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Coalinga Police Department’s Public Safety Dispatch Center at (559) 935-1525.

