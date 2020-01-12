Coalinga man arrested after burglarizing storage warehouse: Police

COALINGA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man on probation for property crimes was arrested after burglarizing a Coalinga storage warehouse and taking numerous items, according to the Coalinga Police Department.

Officers began their investigation after a burglary occurred days earlier at a storage warehouse in the 200 block of W. Forest Avenue, police said. Before telling police, the victim received information that some of his stolen property was at a home located in the 200 block of E. Houston Street.

The property belonging to the victim was found by officers at the home.

The primary suspect was identified by officers as Zachary Love, 27, of Coalinga, who was on active probation in Fresno County for property crimes, police said. He is well known by local and regional law enforcement agencies for his involvement in property crimes.

As officers continued their investigation and search for Love in areas he was known to frequent, he made criminal threats to harm the victim, police said.

Love was found at his home on the 100 block of E. Ivy Street and was taken into custody.

Fresno County Jail records report that Love was arrested Friday.

Police said officers searched his home and recovered more stolen property belonging to the victim.

Love was booked into the Fresno County Jail on felony charges of burglary, threatening to dissuade a victim, possession of stolen property and for violating probation, police said.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact Coalinga Police at 559-935-1525.

