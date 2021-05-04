Coalinga K9 officer finds meth, cash, investigators say

COALINGA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — After a short car chase Monday, Coalinga police say they found over a pound of meth and cash with help from K9 officer Eli.

At approximately 7:00 p.m. officers from the Coalinga Police Department performed a traffic stop on a 2011 Toyota Camry for having tinted windows. Police say the driver of the Camry turned on emergency lights and then sped away, failing to stop for the officer.

The vehicle turned into Hanes Trailer Park in Coalinga and made an abrupt stop, police say. According to investigators, Oscar Contreras, 21 of Coalinga, jumped out of the vehicle and ran towards the creek bed holding a firearm. Officers pursued Contreras and took him into custody. Additionally, officers found two firearms hidden under leaves in the area. Those firearms were collected for evidence.

Back at the vehicle, K9 officer Eli helped locate over a pound of methamphetamine and a large amount of cash, investigators say.

The suspects, Juan Carlos Ruiz Jr., 22, Oscar Contreras, 21, Angel Sanchez, 20, and a 16-year-old, all from Coalinga, were charged with various drug and weapons violations, evading police, obstructing an office, and violating probation.