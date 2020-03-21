Coalinga double shooting leaves one in critical condition, police say

COALINGA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Police in Coalinga are investigating a double shooting which officers say put one victim in the hospital in a critical condition.

According to police, the incident was reported shortly before 8 p.m. Friday in the 500/600 block of S. Coalinga Street.

Officers say one of the victims was struck by gunfire in the shoulder while the second victim walked into the Coalinga Fire Department suffering from a gunshot wound. The two victims were transported and treated to a hospital in Fresno.

Officers advise if you have any information to please contact the Police Department at (559) 935-2313.

