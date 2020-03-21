COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

School Closures

Coalinga double shooting leaves one in critical condition, police say

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COALINGA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Police in Coalinga are investigating a double shooting which officers say put one victim in the hospital in a critical condition.

According to police, the incident was reported shortly before 8 p.m. Friday in the 500/600 block of S. Coalinga Street.

Officers say one of the victims was struck by gunfire in the shoulder while the second victim walked into the Coalinga Fire Department suffering from a gunshot wound. The two victims were transported and treated to a hospital in Fresno.

Officers advise if you have any information to please contact the Police Department at (559) 935-2313.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.


Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know