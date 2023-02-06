FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Normal operations have resumed at both Clovis West High School and Fort Washington Elementary on Monday after investigators established that there was no credible threat to safety on campus.

According to Clovis Unifed, the schools were placed on lockdown at the direction of the Fresno Police Department in order for officers to investigate a threatening phone call, similar to that which prompted Friday’s lockdown.

A further search of the school sites found no threat on campus – and students moved away from shelter-in-place procedures and back to normal school operations.