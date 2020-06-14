Clovis traffic stop turns into short chase, ends when fleeing suspect caught entering occupied apartment unit

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A traffic stop in Clovis turned into a short chase that ended when the suspect fled from his vehicle but was caught forcing his way into an occupied apartment unit, according to the Clovis Police Department.

An officer tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation in the area of Ashlan and Helm avenues, between Willow and Peach avenues, at 8:45 a.m. The driver sped away and lead officers on a short chase before ditching the vehicle.

The suspect ran from the vehicle, going down alleys and jumping over backyard fences. He then forced his way into an apartment where residents were home.

Residents of the apartment ran out of the house while officers and a K9 unit went in and took the suspect into custody, Police said. The K9 unit then scoured the area for evidence and found a handgun that had been thrown by the driver.

Police reported the handgun had been stolen from Fresno.

The suspect, identified as Joshua Ryan, 24, of Fresno, was a transient in the area, according to authorities. He was medically checked and then booked into the Fresno County Jail on several felony charges, including a felon in possession of a loaded and concealed firearm, residential burglary, evading a police officer, and violating probation.

— Clovis Police (CA) (@ClovisPolice_CA) June 14, 2020

