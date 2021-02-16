Clovis stabbing suspect turns himself into police

CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A 20-year-old suspect was arrested after he turned himself into the Clovis Police Department Monday after three people were stabbed, police say.

Authorities said 20-year-old Fermin Munoz turned himself in at the Clovis Police Department and was taken into custody without incident.

The stabbing happened around 1:00 a.m. near Minnewawa and Barstow avenues.

According to Clovis Police, they were called to an apartment complex for a disturbance. When officers arrived they found two 26-year-old men and juvenile victims with stab wounds and all were known to the suspect.

The victims were taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t considered to be life-threatening.

Munoz remains in the Fresno County Jail for three counts of assault with a deadly weapon and violating probation, according to Clovis Police.