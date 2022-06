CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis police officers are asking for help identifying two people they say used a stolen debit/credit card.

Photo provided by the Clovis Police Department.

Officers say on May 31 they took a report of a residential burglary where the cards were stolen from a parked car in a garage.

The cards were then used at Walmart at Shaw and Villa avenues to purchase items, police say.

If you have information regarding the identity of the two suspects contact Clovis police at 559-324-2556.