Clovis Police seek public’s help to identify two burglary suspects

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Clovis Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify two commercial burglary suspects.

Authorities say video surveillance from Best Buy in Clovis at W. Herndon Avenue and N. Willow Avenue shows two men enter the store at around 2:00 p.m on Oct 12.

The suspects are seen walking directly to the laptop section, grab a total of eight Lenovo laptops, and quickly walk out of the store.

If you have information regarding the identity of either suspect or this crime, please contact Clovis Police Department.

