Clovis Police searching for man connected to domestic violence, kidnapping

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Clovis Police officers are searching for a man who is wanted for domestic violence and kidnapping, at the request of the Tulare County Sheriffs on Saturday.

Clovis Police Department Sgt. Jim Munro says at least 15 officers, including a few SWAT officers, were in the area of Alluvial and Armstrong avenues at around 11:45 a.m attempting to locate the man from Tulare County.

The area of Alluvial between Armstrong Street and Temperance Road was closed but is now reopen.

