Clovis Police respond to possible shots fired during armed robbery

CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Police respond to possible robbery with shots fired near Minnewawa and Alluvial avenues around noon Thursday, according to Clovis Police.

Clovis police said in a tweet there were reports of shots fired and no injuries at this time. Police said they are looking for a smaller red SUV.

#HappeningNow – Officers are responding to report of an armed robbery at a home near Minnewawa/Shepherd.



This thread will be updated as info becomes available. pic.twitter.com/MHnOT1w2ON — Clovis Police (CA) (@ClovisPolice_CA) June 25, 2020

Update: The caller originally reported the wrong address. The incident will be at a home near Minnewawa/Alluvial, not Shepherd. There were reports of shots fired, and no injuries at this time. — Clovis Police (CA) (@ClovisPolice_CA) June 25, 2020

No other details were immediately available.

This story will be updated

