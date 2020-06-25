Clovis Police respond to possible shots fired during armed robbery

CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Police respond to possible robbery with shots fired near Minnewawa and Alluvial avenues around noon Thursday, according to Clovis Police.
Clovis police said in a tweet there were reports of shots fired and no injuries at this time. Police said they are looking for a smaller red SUV.
No other details were immediately available.
This story will be updated
