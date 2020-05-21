Suspect wanted after sandwich shop theft in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Clovis Police officers are asking the public for help in identifying an unknown felony during a commercial burglary.

Authorities released a surveillance video from a burglary that happened at Deli Delicious near Shaw and Armstrong Avenues in Clovis on May 12.

The video shows the suspect smashing the front glass door, stealing the cash register, and leaving within seconds.

If you have information about the theft, please call Clovis Police on (559) 324-2556.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.