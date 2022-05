CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police in Clovis released a photo on Facebook of a man they say took two Apple Watches.

Photo provided by the Clovis Police Department.

Police say the unknown man is wanted for stealing the watches from Best Buy location in Clovis on April 19.

Anyone with information regarding this man’s identity is asked to call (559) 324-2556.