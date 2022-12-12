CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police are searching for a suspect after a person was shot in Clovis Sunday night, according to the Clovis Police Department.

Police say they responded to Bullard and Minnewawa avenues around 10:00 p.m. after receiving multiple calls of shots fired in the area. When officers arrived, they found multiple shell casings on the ground and one person with injuries.

The victim was transported to a local hospital. Their injuries are unknown. No arrests have been made.

If you have any information, contact the Clovis Police Department at 559-324-2800.