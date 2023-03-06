CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Clovis Police Department responded to Clovis Community Hospital for a stabbing victim early Monday morning

Clovis officers say around 4:30 a.m. the Fresno Police Department contacted their communication center advising that they were at Clovis Community Hospital with a stabbing victim.

Clovis Police say their investigation led to a location at the Emerson Apartments near Clovis and Santa Ana Avenues where officers established that something had occurred. Police say when they arrived they found what appeared to be blood on the exterior of an apartment.

Officers say they forced entry into the apartment and located evidence consistent with a stabbing.

They say no one was found inside the apartment. Police say the victim is a woman. Her condition is unknown.

We will be updating this as soon as more information is made available. If you have any additional information regarding this case please call the Clovis Police Department at 324-2800.